Matt Sheahan talks to INEOS Team UK grinder and Cup fanatic David ‘Freddie’ Carr about what we saw on Day 1 and why it matters.

Plus, Matt takes a look at what then happened on Day 2.

There might not have been many (any) lead changes but with a scoreline of 2:2 after two days of racing it’s getting seriously exciting down here as the 36th America’s Cup shapes up to be an incredible needle match.

Here’s what happened and what to watch out for.



