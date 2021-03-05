Finn Europeans relocate to Vilamoura after Hyeres cancellation

The International Finn Class have accepted an offer from Vilamoura Sailing Center in Portugal to host the Open and U23 European Championships over the same dates – 10-16 April.

The move comes after this week’s cancellation of the French Olympic Week, in Hyères, which included the Finn Open and U23 European Championships.

Vilamoura Sailing Center has become the Go-To international sailing event host during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as well as running several Open training series for Olympic classes this winter, is hosting the 470 Worlds and the RS:X Youth World and European Championships from 8 March.

The Finn event is a crucial competition ahead of the all-important Finn Gold Cup, three weeks later in Porto in northern Portugal, which is the final continental qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where the last places for Africa and Europe will be decided.

The Finn class feels very fortunate to have had a number of high quality offers to help out and stage the championship at such short notice.

This is the first visit for the Finn clas to Vilamoura since the highly successful European Championship in 1998.

The event website remains as 2021.finneuropeans.org, with entry already open and a provisional Notice of Race published.

Competitors should check carefully the local Covid restrictions and documentation required to enter competitive events in Portugal.