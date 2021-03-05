2021 Melges 24 Worlds set for Charleston, USA are Cancelled

The 2021 Melges 24 World Championship, scheduled for Charleston, USA in April, is cancelled due to increased COVID-19 restrictions.

Just this week, the organisers encountered insurmountable odds for the hosting and designation of an event that could be called a World Championship, due to the closing this week of the US borders to international sailors.

In its place we have decided to hold a world class event – the Melges 24 Gold Cup (April 9-17).

Will you still come and test your skills against some of the best in the class? A revised notice of race will be forthcoming.

While you now have the general idea of what is happening. In the coming weeks, we will present a plan for the next World Championship and beyond.

Laura Grondin

IM24CA Chair