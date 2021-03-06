2021 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Day 1

The tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brakewon the opening race of the 2021 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour.



With a great display of crew work in the 12-18 knot SSE breeze, tech2 worked her way through the fleet to score a 27s victory from the Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas.

Third place went to Finport Finance of Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Phil Marshall a further 2m 44s back, with Andoo of Marcus Ashley-Jones a fast-finishing fourth, ahead of The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines of Aron Everett and Yandoo of John Winning.

The appliancesonline.com.au team were impressive, and in the leading group throughout the entire race, and won the handicap section of the race.

Frank Quealey

2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – After 1 race (20 entries)

1st Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake)

2nd Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr / Ricky Bridge / Trent Barnabas)

3rd Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors (Keagan York / Max Stenta / Phil Marshall)

4th Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones / Cam Gundy / Jeronimo Harrison)

5th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett / Courtney Mahar / Charlie Gundy)

6th Yandoo (John Winning Snr / Fang Warren / Mike Kennedy)

7th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly / John Walton / Tom Clout)

8th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn / Kurt Fatouros / Brandon Buynik)

9th Noakesailing (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski)

10th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley / Shaun Conner / Harry Bethwaite)

11th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage / Rory Cox / Ollie Scott Mackie)

12th Vintec (Tom Cunich / Zac Barnabas / Alex Marinelli)

13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood / Alex Chittenden / Felix Daverio)

14th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis / Lachlan Doyle / Tom Quigley)

15th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young / Phil Harmer / Matt Pearce)

16th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Matt Doyle)

17th Lumix (Alex Watson / Lachlan Prentice / Matthew Rogers)

18th Queenslander (Dave Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliot Mahar)

19th Ilve (Pedro Vozone / Josh Marks / Paddy Bannon)

20th Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr / Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton)

Race 2 of the championship will be sailed Sunday 7 March on Sydney Harbour.

JJ Giltinan Championship, Race Dates:

Sunday March 7, 2021 – Race 2

Tuesday March 9, 2021 – Races 3 and 4

Wednesday March 10, 2021 – Races 5 and 6

Thursday March 11, 2021 – Race 7

Saturday March 13, 2021 – Race 8

Sunday March 14, 2021 – Race 9