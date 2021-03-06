Twenty 12mRs expected for 2021 World Championship in Finland

This summer approximately twenty twelves will compete at the 2021 12 Metre World Championship hosted in Helsinki by Finland’s premier yacht club, the Nyländska Jaktklubben from 12 to 24 August 2021.

This video was filmed during the 2019 12mR World Championship in Newport R.I., highlights include racing footage and competitor interviews paired with the experienced insights of the 12MYC’s Station Steward Gary Jobson who also wrote and narrated this documentary.



“The narrative of this film demonstrates why the people who race 12mRs are so passionate about the yachts,” said Jobson. “The feeling of sailing a twelve upwind connects sailors to the wind and the water in a way that makes you want to come back.”

Provisional entries for 2021 12 Metre World Championship:

Antique Division

Heti (E-3), Christopher Rothe, Hamburg, Germany

Vintage Division

Anita G-2, Michael Klubmann

Blue Marlin (K-17), Henrik Andersin, Kotka, Finland

Flica II (K-14), Alexander Falk, Hamburg, Germany

Jenetta (K-1), Flensburg, Germany

Northern Light (US-14), Hans Eliasson and Lasse Molse, Gothenburg, Sweden

Nyala (US-12), Mauro Pelaschier / Patrizio Bertelli, Porto Santo Stefano, Italy

Sphinx (G-4), Jochen Frank, Flensburg, Germany

Thea (D-1), Jacob Holst, Copenhagen, Denmark

Trivia (K-10), Wilfried Beeck, Hamburg, Germany

Vanity V (K-5), Lars Hoyer, Aarhus, Denmark

Vema III (N-11), Johan Troye, Oslo, Norway

Vim (US-15), Helmuth Henning, Patrick Howaldt and Ditley Wedell Wedellsborg, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wings (K-15), Philipp Skafte-Holm, Wings Syndicate, Copenhagen, Denmark

Next summer, the 2022 12 Metre World Championship will return to the waters off of Newport, R.I., hosted by Ida Lewis Yacht Club from September 19-24, 2022.

