America’s Cup – Preparing for the Showdown

Day 5 of Lockdown in Auckland and the 36th America’s Cup is approaching fast, with the first racing expected on Wednesday 10 March, if COVID restrictions and weather conditions allow.

Matt Sheahan reports on what the two teams have been up to as the clock counts down and discovers some interesting developments with Emirates Team New Zealand, and a few surprising revelations at Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Matt looks at new video content by Giles Martin-Raget and Harry of Sailchaser which captures the Kiwi team experimenting with two helms, reducing the amount of crew moving from side to side and allowing them to carry out manouvers without signalling the set-up.

And he also reveals the Luna Rossa latest foils and their mainsail boom, hidden below its deck fairing.



As with the Prada Cup Final, that first day of racing will be all important in setting the scene for the match-race series.



Finally we will see the America’s Cup defender and official challenger in the starting box . . .

Will the Italian starting prowess give tham the edge that they showed over the Brits, or will the Kiwis impressive boat handling and rumoured speed advantage, provide them with the winning edge that the Brits so obviously lacked?

While the Covid restrictions may still have a major part in how the 36th America’s Cup eventually plays out, one thing is clear . . . At some point, one team will have to win through.

A draw is not an option and as the well known Cup expression goes: “There is no second.”

