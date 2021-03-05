America’s Cup to start Wednesday 10 March

The New Zealand Government has announced a reduction in COVID-19 alert levels from Sunday 7 March.

Auckland will drop to Level 2 with the rest of New Zealand on Level 1.

The reduction of the alert levels will allow Race 1 of the 36th America’s Cup Match to start on Wednesday 10 March at 16:00 hrs NZL (15:00 hrs UK).

Under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 or 1, the race schedule will remain as planned with two races per day during March – Wednesday 10, Friday 12, Saturday 13, Sunday 14, Monday 15 and each day after that to 21 March if required.

The current schedule has racing every day until either the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand or the Challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli reaches 7 wins.

Any changes to this schedule will need to be agreed between both teams.

Racing under Level 2 will be restricted to Race Course A or E. If the Alert Level drops to level 1 then all courses will become available to race.

Viewing AC36 in the UK:

All the AC36 matches are being shown live on Sky TV between 05:00 and 07:00 hrs UK time. The Sky channel is either Sky Mix, Main Event or Sports Action, depending on the day.

The America’s Cup YouTube channel also has a free live stream in the UK.

The 36th America’s Cup Match in Auckland is a best of 13 series, ie first to win seven races.

