Cascais, Portugal to host Ocean Race Europe stopover

Cascais, Portugal the home of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team, will host The Ocean Race Europe when the race makes a stopover in the port at the end of May.

The Ocean Race Europe is a new event, designed to showcase top-flight, fully crewed, competitive ocean racing featuring the best international teams.

The prestigious race will see crew members from all over the world racing in foiling IMOCA 60s and one-design VO65s racing from Lorient into the Mediterranean Sea, finishing in Genoa, Italy in June.

Cascais Marina is the largest marina on the Portuguese Riviera. It has previously played host to numerous high profile sailing events, including the America’s Cup World Series, the World Match Racing Tour, and the Audi MedCup.

The Clube Naval de Cascais has been an institution of Portuguese sailing since it was founded in 1938 and is home to the biggest sailing school in the country.

Cascais is also the team base of The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team, which will compete in the race with its VO65 boat, named Racing For The Planet.

