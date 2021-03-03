Olympic spectator decision delayed to end of April

With over 4.5 million tickets already sold for the Tokyo Olympics, the Games’ organizing committee met on Wednesday to discuss if overseas spectators would be allowed.

In the online meeting the five main parties involved in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could only agree to delay the decision to accept any spectators from overseas to the Games, to the end of March.

Then, if that decision allows overseas spectators then later in April they plan to announce if the number will be limited, and if so the capacity of each venue.

Factors they will consider in reaching those decisions, include the number of new infections in Japan and abroad, including those of variants, and travel restrictions to and from the country.

Japan’s Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Marukawa Tamayo said that careful consideration is needed to decide whether to allow in spectators from outside Japan.

She said the coronavirus situation remains very severe and unpredictable due partly to variants.

During the meeting, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach voiced hope that as many participants as possible will be vaccinated before entering Japan to show unity for the Olympic community.

Japan’s Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says he may extend the state of emergency by another two weeks for the greater Tokyo area.

The capital reported over 300 new cases on Wednesday, a daily jump of more than 100 cases compared to the previous Wednesday.

Related Post:

Olympic Games broadcasting via the cloud