Portugal Grand Prix – Final Day of Round 2

Final day of racing for the 470 and RS:X classes at the Portugal Grand Prix in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The three days of racing have provided a warm-up for the 470 World Championship and the RS:X Youth World and European Championships, taking place at Vilamoura from 8 March.

Winners of the women’s 470 were Luise Wanser and Anastasiya Winkel of Germany, and of the men’s 470 Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre finished third, despite a BFD on the final day. While Luke Patience and Chris Grub had their best day with a 3, 3 to finish in seventh overall.

In the RS:X event, Piotr Myszka of Poland in the men and Katy Spychakov of Israel in the women, were both comfortable winners, and looking good for the upcoming championship.

Also making here mark was Poland’s Maja Dziarnowska, winning the final three RS:X races.

Britain’s Emma Wilson posted a couple of second place finishes and skipped the final race. Wilson placed fifth overall.

In the 470 Mixed event (the new 470 event for Paris 2024) overall winners were Nitai Hasson and Saar Tamir of Israel.

British teams took 3rd, 4th, and 5th places, with Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr just edging the third podium place.

470 Women – Final Leaders after 6 races (25 entries)

1st GER 69 Luise WANSER and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 14 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 29 pts

4th USA 1824 Carmen COWLES and Emma COWLES – – 30 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 34 pts

6th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 36 pts

470 Men – Final Leaders after 6 races (25 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 7 pts

2nd HUN 1 Balázs GYAPJAS and Zsombor GYAPJAS – – 26 pts

3rd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 27 pts

4th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA – – 29 pts

5th TUR 890 Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR – – 33 pts

6th USA 1 Stuart MCNAY and David HUGHES – – 38 pts

7th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and AN Other – – 38 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races (16 entries)

1st ISR 1 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 20 pts

2nd FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE – – 21 pts

3rd GBR 41 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 21 pts

4th GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Marcus TRESSLER – – 21 pts

5th GBR 7 Amy Seabright SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 24 pts

6th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI – – 30 pts

Other GBR:

11th GBR 24 Georgina POVALL and Arran HOLMAN – – 36 pts

RS:X Women – Final Leaders after 9 races (12 entries)

1st ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 20 pts

2nd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 30 pts

3rd DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 32 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 39 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 41 pts

6th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 51 pts

RS:X Men – Final Leaders after 8 races (23 entries)

1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 10 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 37 pts

3rd FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 47 pts

4th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 57 pts

5th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE – – 58 pts

6th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – 60 pts

No GBR

Full results available here . . .

