470 and RS:X Championships on track for March

Vilamoura Sailing Centre in Portugal is continuing to provide a sailing base for many potential Olympic competitors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From 5 to 13 March the centre will host the 470 World Championships, the European 470 qualification event for the Tokyo Games, and also the RS:X European Championships and Open Trophy plus the RS:X Youth Worlds.

This will be a very busy period for the centre and they have put in place strict conditions to conform with the Prtugese Government Decree 3-A /2021, which allows high-performance outdoor sports practice (sailing included) and high-performance sport events, without spectators.

As an additional precaution, Vilamoura Sailing has arranged a fast track agreement with the Hospital of Loulé (private) for all Vilamoura Sailing athletes, coaches and team managers.

All teams traveling to Portugal must carry a letter from their Sailing Federations, stating that the sailors/coaches are high-performance athletes/professionals and participate in International Sailing events in Portugal.

In the region of Loulé, where Vilamoura is located, the number of positive cases has decreased by 81%, and the region is now entering the Low-risk level (lowest level).

Entry for the 470 Worlds closed with women 27 and men/mixed 52, with seven British entries including Team GB selections – Luke Patience and Christian Grube, and Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre.

Entry for the RS:X Europeans are at 68 but most are still pending completion. Britain’s Team GB selections, Tom Squires and Emma Wilson are on the entry list.

Ahead of the championships, the Centre is running the 3rd Portugal Grand Prix – Round 2, for the RS:X and 470 classes from 1 to 3 March, with British competitors expected to take part.

