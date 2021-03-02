Semaine Olympique Française (SOF) Hyeres, is Cancelled

The 2021 Semaine Olympique Française (SOF) in Hyeres, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the South of France.

The ‘Delegation Interministerielle des Grands Evenement Sportif’ has decided that the SOF 2021 cannot take place as planned after the organizer of the event did not get the permission from health authorities.

There was no other choice than to cancel the event which was due to take place in April.

This will effect a number of Olympic classes including the Finn European Championship and the RS:X World Championships.

The 2021 RS:X World Championships WILL NOT take place in Hyeres, France, and the class is working now to find an alternative venue to hold the event.

The Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres was to have included the following events and Championships:

April 3rd – 10th : 49er / 49er FX / Nacra17

April 10th – 17th : 470 / Finn (European Championship)

April 17th – 24th : ILCA Men & Women / Double Handed Mixed Offshore

April 17th – 30th : RS:X (World Championship) / Kitefoil / iQFoil