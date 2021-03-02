Portugal Grand Prix – Day 2 of Round 2

Second day of racing for the Olympic classes at the 3rd Portugal Grand Prix – Round 2 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

New leaders in the women’s 470 are Carmen and Emma Cowles (2,4) of the USA, and in the men’s 470 Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez (1,2) of Spain.

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyer won the final race of the day but remain in fourth place overall.

Piotr Myszka of Poland (1,2) continues to lead the men’s RS:X, with Katy Spychakov of Israel (3,1,1) taking the lead in the women.

Emma Wilson (4,5) of Britain did not start in the final race and slips to fifth place overall.

In the mixed 470 event, Nitai Hasson and Saar Tamir of Israel keep their lead despite a BFD, they lead by five points from Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (1,7).

470 Women – Leaders after 4 races (25 entries)

1st USA Carmen COWLES and Emma COWLES 2 -12 2 4 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 3 3 BFD 2 – – 8 pts

3rd GER Luise WANSER and Anastasiya WINKEL 7 1 1 -8 – – 9 pts

4th GBR Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE -9 4 6 1 – – 11 pts

5th GER Frederike LOEWE and Anna MARKFORT 4 -9 7 5 – – 16 pts

6th GRE Ariadne-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Aimilia TSOULFA 10 2 -15 6 – – 18 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 4 races (25 entries)

1st ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ -17 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd HUN Balázs GYAPJAS and Zsombor GYAPJAS -5 1 2 5 – – 8 pts

3rd POR Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA -9 6 5 1 – – 12 pts

4th TUR Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR -16 4 3 10 – – 17 pts

5th USA Stuart MCNAY and David HUGHES 2 17 BFD 4 – – 23 pts

6th SWE Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM -11 9 11 3 – – 23 pts

GBR:

15th GBR Luke PATIENCE and Chris Grub 8 -22 10 15 – – 33 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 6 races (12 entries)

1st ISR Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 2 2 -6 3 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd ITA Giorgia SPECIALE – – 1 3 -5 1 3 2 – – 10 pts

3rd DEN Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 3 1 3 2 -7 6 – – 15 pts

4th ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 5 4 -7 5 2 3 – – 19 pts

5th GBR Emma WILSON – – 4 5 2 4 5 DNC – – 20 pts

6th JPN Yuki SUNAGA – – 9 8 1 8 -11 7 – – 33 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 5 races (23 entries)

1st POL Piotr MYSZKA – – -2 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd ESP Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 1 -17 7 2 3 – – 13 pts

3rd ISR Ofek ELIMELECH – – 3 7 DNC 5 1 – – 16 pts

4th ITA Mattia CAMBONI – – 8 2 2 -10 5 – – 17 pts

5th ESP Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 7 3 6 BFD 4 – – 20 pts

6th ITA Carlo CIABATTI – – -12 5 9 6 8 – – 28 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races (16 entries)

1st ISR Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR 1 3 BFD 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR 2 -9 1 7 – – 10 pts

3rd USA Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH 3 2 -11 5 – – 10 pts

4th ESP Maria BOVER and Fernando RODRIGUEZ 4 -10 6 2 – – 12 pts

5th ISR Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI -8 7 4 4 – – 15 pts

6th FRA Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE 7 1 BFD 8 – – 16 pts

