Portugal Grand Prix – Day 2 of Round 2

Second day of racing for the Olympic classes at the 3rd Portugal Grand Prix – Round 2 in Vilamoura, Portugal.
New leaders in the women’s 470 are Carmen and Emma Cowles (2,4) of the USA, and in the men’s 470 Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez (1,2) of Spain.
Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyer won the final race of the day but remain in fourth place overall.
Piotr Myszka of Poland (1,2) continues to lead the men’s RS:X, with Katy Spychakov of Israel (3,1,1) taking the lead in the women.
Emma Wilson (4,5) of Britain did not start in the final race and slips to fifth place overall.
In the mixed 470 event, Nitai Hasson and Saar Tamir of Israel keep their lead despite a BFD, they lead by five points from Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (1,7).
470 Women – Leaders after 4 races (25 entries)
1st USA Carmen COWLES and Emma COWLES 2 -12 2 4 – – 8 pts
2nd FRA Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 3 3 BFD 2 – – 8 pts
3rd GER Luise WANSER and Anastasiya WINKEL 7 1 1 -8 – – 9 pts
4th GBR Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE -9 4 6 1 – – 11 pts
5th GER Frederike LOEWE and Anna MARKFORT 4 -9 7 5 – – 16 pts
6th GRE Ariadne-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Aimilia TSOULFA 10 2 -15 6 – – 18 pts
470 Men – Leaders after 4 races (25 entries)
1st ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ -17 2 1 2 – – 5 pts
2nd HUN Balázs GYAPJAS and Zsombor GYAPJAS -5 1 2 5 – – 8 pts
3rd POR Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA -9 6 5 1 – – 12 pts
4th TUR Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR -16 4 3 10 – – 17 pts
5th USA Stuart MCNAY and David HUGHES 2 17 BFD 4 – – 23 pts
6th SWE Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM -11 9 11 3 – – 23 pts
GBR:
15th GBR Luke PATIENCE and Chris Grub 8 -22 10 15 – – 33 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after 6 races (12 entries)
1st ISR Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 2 2 -6 3 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd ITA Giorgia SPECIALE – – 1 3 -5 1 3 2 – – 10 pts
3rd DEN Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 3 1 3 2 -7 6 – – 15 pts
4th ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 5 4 -7 5 2 3 – – 19 pts
5th GBR Emma WILSON – – 4 5 2 4 5 DNC – – 20 pts
6th JPN Yuki SUNAGA – – 9 8 1 8 -11 7 – – 33 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 5 races (23 entries)
1st POL Piotr MYSZKA – – -2 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts
2nd ESP Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 1 -17 7 2 3 – – 13 pts
3rd ISR Ofek ELIMELECH – – 3 7 DNC 5 1 – – 16 pts
4th ITA Mattia CAMBONI – – 8 2 2 -10 5 – – 17 pts
5th ESP Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – 7 3 6 BFD 4 – – 20 pts
6th ITA Carlo CIABATTI – – -12 5 9 6 8 – – 28 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races (16 entries)
1st ISR Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR 1 3 BFD 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR 2 -9 1 7 – – 10 pts
3rd USA Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH 3 2 -11 5 – – 10 pts
4th ESP Maria BOVER and Fernando RODRIGUEZ 4 -10 6 2 – – 12 pts
5th ISR Gil COHEN and Noam H0MRI -8 7 4 4 – – 15 pts
6th FRA Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE 7 1 BFD 8 – – 16 pts
