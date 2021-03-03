The Flying Fifteen 2021 Spanish Balearic Championship took place in February at Puerto Pollença, Mallorca.

Vincent and Patrick Harris returned to successfully defend their title, holding off a strong challenge from John Walker and Stephen Babbage, with the third podium place going to Rafa Benítez and Pilar Casares.

Despite nobody being able to attend from overseas, there was a good turnout including two new local teams in Flying Uschi of Paco Terras and Enric Oro, and Fiscardo of Victor Rosselló and Juan Buade.

The fleet continues to expand, and more and more Spanish and Mallorcan sailors are discovering the thrills of Flying Fifteen sailing.

Flying 15 Balearic Championship – Final after 6 races:

1st ESP 3592 – Flying High – Vincent Harris / Patrick Harris – 8pts

2nd GBR 4014 – ffinally – John Walker / Stephen Babbage – 13pts

3rd GBR 3382 – Martini – Rafa Benítez / Pilar Casares – 26pts

4th ESP 4058 – Stormtrouper IV – David Miles / Hamish Goddard – 34pts

5th GBR 3577 – Fuego Fatuo – Ben Stitt / Ryan Donaldson – 36pts

6th ESP 3728 – Wight Flyer – Stephen Parry / Philip Parry – 36pts

7th ESP 3509 – Flying Uschi – Paco Terras / Enric Oro – 44pts

8th ESP 3804 – Speedy Gonzales – Michael Clough / Hugh Birley – 46pts

9th CHI 3598 – ffuga – Francisco Gadala-Maria. / Ximena Rubio – 51pts

10th ESP 3817 – Dragonfly – Michael Beecken / Anna Penninger – 51pts

11th HKG 3650 – Fiscardo – Victor Rosselló / Juan Buades – 67pts

12th GBR 3471 – Triffid – Francisco José Mascaró Jaume / Jaime Marques – 72pts

