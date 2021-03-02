America’s Cup – Never forget, never forgive

Never complain, never explain. ‘ Immortalised by Benjamin Disraeli, prime minister of England in the 1870’s, known for his diplomacy, eloquence and especially his charm.

Grant Dalton, who heads both Team New Zealand (TNZ) and the America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE), has added a twist to that pithy maxim . . . never forget, never forgive.

After taking back control of media centre accreditation for the 36th America’s Cup event, Dalton wasted no time in banning the New Zealand Herald from the America’s Cup media centre.

Stuff media reported that . . . Grant Dalton informed the Herald of the ban in an email to the NZME group managing editor Shayne Currie, in which Team New Zealand claimed that video productions made by the Herald repeatedly used more race footage than allowed under rights agreements which media companies sign.

The exclusion will take effect from the start of the America’s Cup, and the Herald can still use content from the webcast media conferences and report away from the centre.

“We are not stopping the NZ Herald covering the event, nor does this really inhibit their ability to. Accreditation is not a right,” said Dalton.

. . . never forget, never forgive.

“America’s Cup Ltd/Team NZ have declined NZ Herald accreditation for the event – that’s their call; we’re moving ahead with our superb coverage plans,” Currie told NZME staff on Tuesday.

The two parties originally clashed back in mid-2020.

Then Team New Zealand successfully challenged in the High Court to prevent NZME publishing claims by a whistle blower inside the team. Investigators ultimately found the allegations unproven.

In December 2020, the Italian sponsor Prada took over running the media operation for the Prada Cup challenger series, after claiming that Team New Zealand had wanted to exclude specific journalists from the media centre.

The media centre accreditation has now returned to ACE/TNZ control for the 36th America’s Cup match due to start on Wednesday 10 March 2021, if COVID restrictions and weather conditions allow.

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Prada step in to preserve freedom of the press

America’s Cup – New Zealand High Court locks-down confidential audit