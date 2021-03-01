Portugal Grand Prix – First day of Round 2

Great sailing conditions for the first day of racing for the Olympic classes at the 3rd Portugal Grand Prix – Round 2 in Vilamoura, Portugal.
Early leaders, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France in the women’s 470, Hungary’s Balázs and Zsombor Gyapjasin the men’s 470.
Denmark’s Laerke Buhl-Hansen leads the women’s RS:X and Piotr Myszka of Poland the men.
Steady perfomances for the British Team sailors, with Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyer (9,4) in the women’s 470, Emma Wilson (4,5,2) in the women’s RS:X and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (2,9) in the mixed 470.
Luke Patience and Chris Grube (8,22) down in 15th in the men’s 470.
470 Women – Leaders after 2 races (25 entries)
1st FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 3 3 – – 6 pts
2nd GER 69 Luise WANSER and Anastasiya WINKEL 7 1 – – 8 pts
3rd GRE 7 Ariadne-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Aimilia TSOULFA 10 2 – – 12 pts
4th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE 9 4 – – 13 pts
5th GER 26 Frederike LOEWE and Anna MARKFORT 4 9 – – 13 pts
6th USA 1824 Carmen COWLES and Emma COWLES 2 12 – – 14 pts
470 Men – Leaders after 2 races (25 entries)
1st HUN 1 Balázs GYAPJAS and Zsombor GYAPJAS 5 1 – – 6 pts
2nd GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU and Ioannis ORFANOS 1 10 – – 11 pts
3rd GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Matti CIPRA 3 8 – – 11 pts
4th ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ 10 5 – – 15 pts
5th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA 9 6 – – 15 pts
6th ISR 10 Maor ABU and Yoav ROOZ 14 3 – – 17 pts
GBR:
15th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris Grube 8 22 – – 30 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races (16 entries)
1st ISR 1 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE 7 1 – – 8 pts
4th GBR 41 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR 2 9 – – 11 pts
5th GBR 7 Amy Seabright SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR 6 5 – – 11 pts
6th ESP 8 Maria BOVER and Fernando RODRIGUEZ 4 10 – – 14 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after 3 races (12 entries)
1st DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – -3 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 1 3 -5 – – 4 pts
3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 2 2 -6 – – 4 pts
4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 4 -5 2 – – 6 pts
5th JPN 470 Yuki SUNAGA – – -9 8 1 – – 9 pts
6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 5 4 -7 – – 9 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 3 races (23 entries)
1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – -1 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – -7 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – 4 4 DNC – – 8 pts
4th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – 2 7 DNC – – 9 pts
5th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – -6 3 6 – – 9 pts
6th ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – -11 5 8 – – 13 pts
No GBR
Full results available here . . .
Related Post: