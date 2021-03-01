Portugal Grand Prix – First day of Round 2

Great sailing conditions for the first day of racing for the Olympic classes at the 3rd Portugal Grand Prix – Round 2 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Early leaders, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France in the women’s 470, Hungary’s Balázs and Zsombor Gyapjasin the men’s 470.

Denmark’s Laerke Buhl-Hansen leads the women’s RS:X and Piotr Myszka of Poland the men.

Steady perfomances for the British Team sailors, with Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyer (9,4) in the women’s 470, Emma Wilson (4,5,2) in the women’s RS:X and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (2,9) in the mixed 470.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube (8,22) down in 15th in the men’s 470.

470 Women – Leaders after 2 races (25 entries)

1st FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 3 3 – – 6 pts

2nd GER 69 Luise WANSER and Anastasiya WINKEL 7 1 – – 8 pts

3rd GRE 7 Ariadne-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Aimilia TSOULFA 10 2 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE 9 4 – – 13 pts

5th GER 26 Frederike LOEWE and Anna MARKFORT 4 9 – – 13 pts

6th USA 1824 Carmen COWLES and Emma COWLES 2 12 – – 14 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 2 races (25 entries)

1st HUN 1 Balázs GYAPJAS and Zsombor GYAPJAS 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU and Ioannis ORFANOS 1 10 – – 11 pts

3rd GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Matti CIPRA 3 8 – – 11 pts

4th ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ 10 5 – – 15 pts

5th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Pedro COSTA 9 6 – – 15 pts

6th ISR 10 Maor ABU and Yoav ROOZ 14 3 – – 17 pts

GBR:

15th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris Grube 8 22 – – 30 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races (16 entries)

1st ISR 1 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE 7 1 – – 8 pts

4th GBR 41 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR 2 9 – – 11 pts

5th GBR 7 Amy Seabright SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR 6 5 – – 11 pts

6th ESP 8 Maria BOVER and Fernando RODRIGUEZ 4 10 – – 14 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 3 races (12 entries)

1st DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – -3 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 1 3 -5 – – 4 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 2 2 -6 – – 4 pts

4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 4 -5 2 – – 6 pts

5th JPN 470 Yuki SUNAGA – – -9 8 1 – – 9 pts

6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 5 4 -7 – – 9 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 3 races (23 entries)

1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – -7 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – 4 4 DNC – – 8 pts

4th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – 2 7 DNC – – 9 pts

5th ESP 29 Sergi ESCANDELL MARI – – -6 3 6 – – 9 pts

6th ITA 171 Carlo CIABATTI – – -11 5 8 – – 13 pts

No GBR

