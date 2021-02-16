Optimist Class confirm major championship dates for 2021

The Optimist class Association has confirmed the dates of the 2021 European and World Championships.

The European Championship will take place in El Puerto Santa Maria, Spain from 20 to 27 June, and the World Championship in Riva del Garda, Italy from 30 June to 10 July.

The European Championship NOR and Online Registration System are available on the Event Microsite here.

Note that the Europeans First Entry Stage Deadline is 1 March 2021.

For the World Championship NOR and all general information regarding the World Championship, see the Event Microsite here.

