Miranda Merron expected to finish Vendee Globe on Wednesday

Miranda Merron on Campagne de France is battling past Cape Finistere and should reach the finish of the Vendee Globe Wednesday night.

Miranda messaged this morning . . .

Welcome sunshine after a rather busy, wet and very dark night with two consecutive cold fronts. I chose to go outside the verboten Traffic Separation Scheme as the sea state inshore must be truly impressive.

It’s good I am passed the TSS. There is traffic here offshore but fortunately there are only cargo ships because there is too much sea for the fishing boats to get out.

The sea is quite big because the seabed rises quickly. I need to gybe but right now I’d end up in Spain!

Most of the way up the Atlantic was tough, it was tough from start to finish. This is not something I would like to do again. But meantime Campagne de France is going pretty well. The pulpit is no longer attached and a couple of other small things, but nothing serious.

I would like to arrive tomorrow [Weds] night because conditions deteriorate afterwards. I’m going as fast as possible! I can’t wait to see you again!

Tuesday morning Miranda Merron is in 22nd place and 388 nm from the finish at Les Sables d’Olonne, France.

Still racing are:

Manuel Cousin on GROUPE SÉTIN

Alexia Barrier on TSE – 4MYPLANET

and Ari Huusela on STARK.

