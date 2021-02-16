Entries roll-in for International 505 Worlds in Bermuda

Despite the distance involved and the continuing world-wide Covid-19 restrictions the 505 Worlds in Bermuda have received over 40 advance entries.

To date crews from Britain, France, Canada, Denmark, Poland, Australia, the USA and the host country have registered, including defending champions Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the USA.

The event is hosted by the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club from 27 October to 5 November 2021.

The International 505 class has also announced subsidized container shipping for their 2021 World Championship in Hamilton, Bermuda this October.

The class is using a budget award from the Bermuda Tourism Authority to subsidize shipping and clearance costs for six containers.

The awards are based on the number of boats being transported in each container. More details available here . . .

A box from Sydney or Hamburg will receive $4500; from California or Southampton $3000. The net effect should lower transport costs for those subsidized by about 25%.

Earlier in the year Bermuda will be host to the opening event of SailGP Season 2 on 24-25 April.

Bermuda has fared relatively well through the Covid-19 crises, with less than 700 cases recorded.

While it is still early days to know where the world will be on Covid in the autumn, the organisers are optimistic that they can have a relatively normal event.

Should the current status quo remain, RBYC has in place tested bubble and social distancing protocols that protect the safety of all concerned and allow events to proceed smoothly.

If vaccination proves successful, we can perhaps be back to near normal.

Related Post:

International 505 head to Bermuda for 2021 Worlds