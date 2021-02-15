America’s Cup – Video reveals the Ineos tacking problem

Ben Ainslie and Ineos Team UK have two or three days to get their head round what they have to do to save their America’s Cup challenge.

They have been in trouble from the get-go of the Prada Cup Final and when they get back to racing later this week they have no more chances, it is win and keep winnning or go home.

There has been casual talk of its still early days, still nine races . . . Really!?

Take a look at this Mozzy Sails video by Tom Morris, together with Rob Gullan, discussing the second day of the Prada Cup final racing and where Luna Rossa are making the gains . . .



A return to racing will depend on the COVID level set by the New Zealand Government after Wednesday.

With Auckland in a three day lockdown the next possible racing day is Thursday 18 February, a reserve day that may be used for the two races lost on Wednesday.

