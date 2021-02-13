Prada Cup Final Day 2

The America’s Cup live stream of the Prada Cup Challenger Series Final. . . INEOS Team UK take on Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

Luna Rossa have a 2-0 lead over Ineos Team UK after the first day of racing in the Prada Cup Final.

Ineos will need to raise their game and get back to the ultra-calm communication style that saw them whitewash the round robin series.

If the breeze is up, they can ignore their light weather performance problem until the two lay days after Sunday’s racing, and just concentrate on reigning in the rampent Italian team, who will be full of confidence with after gaining a two race buffer so easily.

There was nothing Ineos could do about the first race on Saturday but the second was there for the taking.

The reasonable start was thrown away at the first cross with a misjudgement and sloppy handling . . . they never recovered.

Day 2 Video stream will go live for the third Parada Cup Final race Sunday 14 February, at 16:00 hrs NZ time, which is 03:00 hrs UK time.

The Final is a 13 match-race series with the first to win seven races the winner, and going through to meet the defender ETNZ in the 36th America’s Cup match in early March.

After this first weekend of four races there is a two day break, with racing recommencing on Wednesday 17 through to Sunday 22 February if required.

