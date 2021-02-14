America’s Cup event on Hold due to Covid-19 lockdown

America’s Cup Event Ltd has issued a statement following the New Zealand Government announcement of a coronavirus Level 3 lockdown in Auckland.

Covid 19 Update: Statement from America’s Cup Event Ltd

‘As a result of the Government announcement of a Level 3 lockdown in Auckland, initially for 72 hours, the next scheduled race day on Wednesday [17 February] has been postponed and the event village will not be open to the public during this time.

America’s Cup Event Ltd will be working with the Authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days to work through the ongoing ramifications.’

Statement Ends.

Racing in the Prada Cup Final was due to recommence on Wednesday with races 5 and 6, then continuing through to Sunday 21 February.

The Prada Cup Final is a 13 match-race series with the first to win seven races the winner, and going through to meet the defender ETNZ in the 36th America’s Cup match in early March.

