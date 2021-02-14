Penultimate Australian 18ft Skiff Championship Race

The defending champion tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake won Race 8 to maintain their overall lead of the Australian 18ft Skiff Championship.

Tech2 staged a remarkable comeback over the final two legs of the southerly course to win a thrilling, action-packed penultimate race on Sydney Harbour on Sunday

After trailing Smeg of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas for most of Race 8 Tech2 took full advantage on the final spinnaker run across the harbour to finish near Clark Island with a winning margin of 49s over Smeg.

In third place was Winning Group of John Winning Jr, Joel Turner and Sam Newton, ahead of fourth placed Noakesailing of Sean Langman.

With fifth Yandoo of John Winning and rounding out the top six Jim Colley’s Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

With just the final Race 9 of the championship still to be sailed, there is little between the top two teams, with Tech2 holding a two point lead over second placed Smeg and 17 points back in third place Noakesailing.

Frank Quealey

2021 Australian 18ft Skiff Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) – – 11 pts

2nd Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr / Ricky Bridge / Trent Barnabas) – – 13 pts

3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski) – – 30 pts

4th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley / Harry Bethwaite / Shaun Conner) – – 37 pts

5th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors (Keagan York / Matt Stenta / Phil Marshall) – – 38 pts

6th Winning Group (John Winning Jnr / Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton) – – 39 pts

7th Yandoo (John Winning Snr / Fang Warren / Mike Kennedy) – – 43 pts

8th Andoo (Steve Thomas / Cam Gundy / Rhys Mara) – – 45 pts

Related Post:

Tech 2 return to lead of 18ft Skiff Australian Championship