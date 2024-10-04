Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Day 7 Sudden Death in Barcelona! Win or leave the event

The Louis Vuitton Cup 2024 Challenger Final continues Friday 4 October in Barcelona.
With the score at 6 – 4 pts (wins) to Ineos Britannia, it is now a case of win the next race or leave the event.
Britain’s Ineos Britannia will win the series if they can score a seventh race win today.
While Italy’s Luna Rossa must win both races to keep the event alive, and take it into a final race on Saturday 5 Sept.
This is a momentus position for the British team and Ainslie will be well aware of its significance . . . No British AC team has competed in the actual America’s Cup Match since the 12-metre Sovereign in 1964.
Race Schedule Friday 4 Sept:
Race 11 – Ineos Britannia v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
Race 12 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team v Ineos Britannia
Overall score after 10 races is 6 – 4 pts (wins) to Ineos Britannia.
Barcelona Weather Forecast Friday 4 Sept:
Wind – Southerly 6 knots increasing to 15 knots.
Sea State – E 0.6m at 5s period
Temp – 20 deg C Cloudy
