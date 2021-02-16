New dates for 53rd French Olympic Week at Hyeres

The new edition of the Notice of Race for the running of the 53rd French Olympic Week at Hyeres confirms the class dates for the 2021 event.

This amendment changes the dates of most of the classes in order to reduce the number of sailors, support staff and organizing staff that would be in Hyeres at the same time.

The Olympic classes regatta will take place between the 4 and 30 April and is the European Continental Olympic Qualification regatta for the Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy – ILCA 7 and ILCA 6.

The 16 February edition of the NOR includes racing for:

The Finn, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 470 M, W & Mixed, 49er, 49erFX, RS:X M & W and Nacra17, the Mixed Kiteboard, the IQFoil M and W, and for the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat (DHMO).

The Regatta also incorporates the Finn European Championship from 11 to 16 April and the RS:X World Championships from 25 to 30 April.

Racing for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 takes place between the 4 and 10 April.

Racing for the 470 classes between 11 and 17 April, and the ILCA6, ILCA7 and DHMO between 18 and 24 April.

The Kites and IQ Foil race between the 25 and 30 April.

Notice of Race available here . . .

Sailing instructions will be available on Friday, 2 April 2021 on the event website.