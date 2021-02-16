America’s Cup – ETNZ show off their Batwing threads

The sailmakers are really loving this America’s Cup, forget all that solid wing stuff, this time it’s all about real sail making and they’re double sided to boot.

With the sails almost the only thing you can change after the equipment declaration, each team is making sure they have a full wardrobe of suitable sails for all occasions.

And following the fashion set by American Magic, it seems we are about to see the Batwing main hit the race track.

Emirates Team New Zealand hit the water on Tuesday with a nice suit of Batwing North Sails and videoesta Justin Mitchell was there . . .



Te Rehutai was first out on the water after the races over the weekend and the three-day coronavirus lockdown was applied to the Auckland area.

Apparently the America’s Cup teams can continue to sail.

Related Post:

America’s Cup chaos as Covid-19 restrictions are extended in Auckland

America’s Cup – Video reveals the Ineos tacking problem