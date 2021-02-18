Racing resumes for the Prada Cup Final

Racing in the Prada Cup Final will resume in Auckland on Saturday 20 February with races 5 and 6.

Scheduled racing between 17 and 19 February is cancelled.

Auckland will be at COVID-19 Alert Level 2** so there will be limited village activatities to ensure no more than 100 people gather together.

Race courses B & C will not be used for racing, to mitigate the chance of large public gatherings on shore.

Racing will continue, weather and lockdown restrictions allowing, until one team has won seven races or the series leader at completion of racing on Wednesday 24 February is declared the winner.

The Prada Cup Final winner will go through to meet the defender ETNZ in the 36th America’s Cup match in early March.

Expected Race Schedule – Subject to weather and any change to the lockdown restrictions.

Feb 20: Race 5 and 6

Feb 21: Race 7 and 8

Feb 22: Race 9 and 10

Feb 23: Race 11 and 12

Feb 24: Race 13

Saturday 20 February, first race of two at 16:15 hrs NZ time, 03:15 UK time. Live racing will be available on the America’s Cup YouTube website and the usual UK Sky and BBC TV stations.

Ineos Team UK . . .

‘Whilst Ineos Team UK has not been consulted, we fully respect and will abide by the decision of ACE and will be ready to race as requested.’

**NOTE: Auckland lockdown level 2 mainly affects the hospitality industries and social distancing, with groups limited to 100 in number. It thus allows the Prada Cup to be run with no fans present.

