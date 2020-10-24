2020 Optimist Europeans – Covid-19 restrictions close event early

The final Saturday of the Optimist European Championship was cancelled when Covid-19 restrictions were upgraded, and the Slovenia Coastal region was red-listed, cancelling any further sailing.

Thus Friday became the final day and after eight races the new Optimist European Champions are – Rebecca Geiger in girls and Adriano Cardi Quan in boys fleet. The top nation is Italy.

The top three European boys are Adriano Cardi Quan (ITA), second David Rhode (AUT) and third Santiago Sesto Cosby (GBR).

The top European girls are Rebecca Geiger (ITA), second Lisa ucetti (ITA) and third Eva Lewandowska (POL).

The best three European nations are Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

At the time of posting this morning the results had not been updated.

