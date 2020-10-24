The 2020 Laser Master European Championships successfully concluded Friday in Andora, Italy, after five days of competition.

British multiple time Radial Master European champion, Jon Emmett, was on winning form again, finishing first overall and also 2020 Radial Apprentice’s champion with 9 points.

Also on the Radial podium was Master’s champion Alessio Marinelli of Italy, and Master’s vice-champion Jean-Christophe Leydet of France with 19 points.

Second Apprentice Master’s place for Erberto Sibilia of Italy in 4th overall with 32 points. Luigi Santocanale of France was 5th overall and completed the Master’s podium.

Georgia Chimona of Greece finished 6th overall and 2020 Women’s Radial Champion, followed by Italy’s Elisa Boschin and Alice Grassi, all of them Apprentice Master.

Pierrick Amizet of France was Grand Master champion, in 8th place overall. Great Grand Master’s championship was Jean Philippe Galle also of France, finishing on the 12th place overall. Marçon Poopy of France was champion of the Legend’s fleet, finishing 19th overall among all 46 competitors.

Full Radial results available here . . . (pdf)

No surprises in the end on the Laser Standard competition, with Greek sailor Adonis Bougiouris scoring two more wins and taking Master and overall Champion with 8 points.

Second place overall and Grand Master’s title for Spain’s Carlos Martinez with 23 points. Third place overall and Master’s vice-champion award for Christoph Marsano of Austria with 40.

Spain’s Aitor Barrenechea was the Apprentice’s champion, ranked 6th overall. Jean Pierre Vogtensperger of France, 7th overall, took the Grand Master’s podium.

And Wolfgang Gerz of Germany conquered the Great Grand Master’s first spot, finishing the tournament in the 8th overall.

The event was nicely organised by Circolo Nautico Andora and the Italian Laser Class Association (AICL), following all local restriction protocols. 87 sailors enjoyed of racing on varied sailing conditions.

Full Std Laser results available here . . .

A beautiful spot with great sailing facilities helped enlightening the event.

Agustin Arguelles