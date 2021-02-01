Portugal sets new COVID-19 pandemic controls

The Portuguese Government has announced a new phase of Covid-19 pandemic control, starting 1 Febuary 2021.

An increase in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has required the Portuguese Government to take further steps with increased restrictions in the upcoming 15 days.

These include active border control and restrictions which will apply to enter Portugal and mandatory confinement.

The Government Decree allows high performance outdoor sports practice (sailing included) and high-performance sport events (without spectators).

All teams coming to Portugal must carry a letter of their Sailing Federations, stating that sailors are professional/ high performance athletes and that they will be participating in International Sailing events in Portugal.

The Vilamoura Sailing Center will remain open at present for the scheduled international events due to take place there in March.

The scheduled International events are the Portugal Grand Prix, 470 World Championship / Olympic Qualifier (5 to 13 Match) and the RS:X European Championship (7 to 13 March).

British Sailing Team members are expected to compete at the 470 and RS:X events as part of their build-up to the Tokyo Games.

No comment from the RYA on the fast changing circumstances for the Olympic classes, but they have previously stated that . . . ‘it’s certainly the intention to compete at major international regattas in the lead-up to the Games providing we can do so safely and legally’.

