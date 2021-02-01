Is this just the first . . . Princesa Sofía Olympic classes regatta postponed

Is this just the first . . . The Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofía 2021 has been postponed from March to the 2 to 9 of October.

The popular Mallorca regatta is the first of the major early season Olympic class events to be postponed/cancelled, but is not likely to be the last.

The Mallorca based Olympic classes event was cancelled in 2020, and the 2021 event has now been banished to later in the year, in the hope that the global Covid-19 pandemic will be sufficiantly under control by then to allow the event to be run safely.

For Olympic sailors, hoping to use the event as a high-level training/warm-up event this is a major set-back, and as it will now take place after the rescheduled Tokyo Games, likely to attract a much reduced entry.

The decision was taken following the recommendations of the Government of the Balearic Islands after the joint assessment of the evolution of the global pandemic, and possible impacts on the competition and health and safety of participants.

The new Notice of Race is available on the regatta’s official website.

The organisation has already received around applications to participate in the original edition from 26 March to 3 April.

The Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta, the training regatta prior to the Trofeo Princesa Sofía, will be held from 24 to 26 September 2021.

