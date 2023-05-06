INEOS Britannia looking at permanant Mallorca Base?

According to local Spanish media, Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Britannia Team is to base itself in Palma, Mallorca, for the next three years.

Since September 2022 the British America’s Cup team have been based out of Palma at their temporary winter training camp.

Following recent talks with the Balearic Minister for the Economic Model, Tourism and Employment, a proposal was presented with the aim of making Mallorca the permanent home of INEOS Britannia.

Palma might well wonder how that would stand up if INEOS failed to win the next America’s Cup (AC37 in Barcelona) or perhaps even more so if they won it!

After losing the previous Cup event in New Zealand, the team closed their home base in Portsmouth UK, despite it being purpose built for the team and a lot of talk during the planning stages about the great prospects it would bring to the City.

Following AC36 in New Zealand, the British America’s Cup team merged with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and the main design side is now based at their facility in Bracknell, UK.

Related Post:

Ainslie moves British America’s Cup team to Mallorca