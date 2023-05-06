The Ocean Race – 11th Hour Racing Team retakes the lead

11th Hour Racing Team has now grabbed The Ocean Race lead back from Team Malizia as Charlie Enright’s squad squeezed ahead by about 5 miles on the leaderboard.

GUYOT environnement – Team Europe were able to close up to Biotherm on Friday but find themselves slipping back again now.

The forecast has the leading pair pushing into northwesterlies towards their home port, still some four-plus days away, with squalls and thunderstorms to feature heavily today.

Perhaps the team that has had it the worst is Biotherm.

“It’s been very difficult. There was no wind and what little there was would shift around all directions,” said Alan Roberts. “We were unlucky. It wasn’t on the model,” added skipper Paul Meilhat. “We lost probably 150 miles on the leaders and maybe 100 miles to GUYOT as well.

The ETA for the leaders in Newport is beginning to firm up around 10 May.