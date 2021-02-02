St Martins and St Barths 2021 Regattas Cancelled

The two following mainstream Caribbean regattas have announced their cancellation.

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

Due to the fear of COVID developments the 2021 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has been cancelled. We thank you all for your ongoing support and are looking forward to welcoming you back in 2022.

The 2022 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta will run from 3 – 6 March 2022.

St Barths Bucket

Last year, the Bucket was cancelled at the last minute. This year, a January resurgence has resulted in heightened health uncertainties and rapidly changing travel restrictions for prospective regatta participants. As a result, the 2021 St Barth’s Bucket is now officially cancelled.

The 2022 St Barths Bucket Regatta will run from 17 – 20 March 2022.

In addition the 2021 Rolex China Sea Race is Cancelled

Due to ongoing Covid-19 situation and continued uncertainty regarding international border openings, the Royal Hong Kong YC has cancelled the 2021 Rolex China Sea Race, due to start on 31 March 2021.