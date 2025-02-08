Xtremity 420 & 470 Winter Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of the Xtremity 420 & 470 Winter Championships at Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

Both fleets completed three races despite the difficult conditions.

Day 1 420 leaders are Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland (5,2,1), tied on 8 pts with William Fletcher and Matthew Rayner (2,3,3).

In the 470 Haydn Sewell and Oscar Cawthorne (2,1,1) with 4 pts lead from Hazel Mcdonell and Oliver Rayne (3,3,2) on 8 pts.

Xtremity 470 Winter Championships – Day 1 leaders (5 entries)

1st Haydn Sewell and Oscar Cawthorne – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd Hazel Mcdonell and Oliver Rayner – – 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

3rd Kaitlyn Wyatt and Ethan Sparks – – 4 2 4 – – 10 pts

4th Joseph Warwicker and James Alexander – – 5 4 3 – – 12 pts

5th Tom Gillard and Rachael Gray – – 1 6.0 DNC 6.0 DNC – – 13 pts

Xtremity 420 Winter Championships – Day 1 leaders (28 entries)

1st Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland Warsash SC – – 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd William Fletcher and Matthew Rayner Royal Southern YC – – 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

3rd Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton Burghfield SC – – 4 4 2 – – 10 pts

4th Patrick Bromilow and Thomas Kelsall West Kirby SC – – 1 7 4 – – 12 pts

5th Imogen Wade and Hugo Valentine Draycote Water SC – – 3 5 5 – – 13 pts

6th Harry George and Ralph Cawthorne Lymington Town – – 8 1 6 – – 15 pts

7th Emma Breese and Adam Aziz Royal Lymington YC – – 7 8 11 – – 26 pts

8th Laragh Epstein and Charlie Howard CBYC – – 11 10 7 – – 28 pts

9th Sebby Bailey and Arthur Bailey Oxford SC – – 9 14 9 – – 32 pts

10th Hugo Fletcher and Alex Flint Royal Southern YC – – 12 11 10 – – 33 pts

11th Ed Upton-Brown and James Davies Bosham SC – – 13 13 12 – – 38 pts

12th Tabitha Davies and Sophia Sfaxi Royal Lymington YC – – 16 12 13 – – 41 pts

13th Arthur Greaves and Angus McEwen Royal Lymington YC – – 6 29.0 UFD 8 – – 43 pts

14th Zac Shepherd and Bea Greenfield Itchenor SC – – 10 6 29.0 UFD – – 45 pts

15th Isobel Sandow and Edie Rogers Treaddur Bay SC – – 14 15 19 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .