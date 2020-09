Tom Squires will be Team GB’s male representative in the RS:X windsurfing competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (in 2021) – part of a 12-strong British sailing team.

As part of our brand new ‘Destination Tokyo’ series, Tom introduces us to the sport of windsurfing and provides an insight into the life of a sailor from his training base in Weymouth.

Related Post:

Team GB confirm Sailing Team for rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games

British Sailing Team reveals iconic Tokyo 2020 Posters