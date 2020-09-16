Theo Galyer is new RS700 National Champion

Theo Galyer, of Hayling Island SC, is the RS700, Volvo Noble Marine 2020 National Champion.

One final race on Tuesday was won by Jerry Wales with Galyer second and Rob Higgins third.

This confirmed Galyer as the new champion, with a seven point victory ahead of Wales, with Higgens completing the podium places.

Wales of Windsport is first Master, and Turner James of Hayling Island first Youth.

RS700 National Championship – Final after 9 races, 2 discard

1st Theo Galyer – Hayling Island SC – – 11 pts

2nd Jerry Wales – Windsport – – 18 pts

3rd Rob Higgins – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 19 pts

4th Pete Purkiss – Brightlingsea SC – – 21 pts

5th Matt Carter – Lancing SC – – 27 pts

6th Liam Willis – Lymington Town SC – – 34 pts

7th Ian Swann – Hayling Island SC – – 45 pts

8th James Bayliss – Queen Mary SC – – 46 pts

9th Matthew Conner – Queen Mary SC – – 51 pts

10th Graham Blake – Queen Mary SC – – 64 pts

11th Roland Smith – Hayling Island SC – – 78 pts

12th Peter Onions – Draycote SC – – 84 pts

13th Turner James – Hayling Island SC – – 92 pts

14th Malcolm Streeton – Hayling Island SC – – 92 pts

15th Roger Taylor – Hayling Island SC – – 93 pts

16th Simon Hamilton – Queen Mary SC – – 101 pts

17th Andrew Wright – Queen Mary SC – – 104 pts

Next RS700 event is the Rooster Inland Championship at Oxford Sailing Club 24-25 Oct.