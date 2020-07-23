British Sailing Team reveals iconic Tokyo 2020 Posters

The British Sailing Team has released a collection of ten iconic posters featuring all 15 athletes picked to represent Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

To mark the poster launch, the British Sailing Team is holding a competition for fans to win signed posters of their favourite sailors, plus a set of all ten for their sailing club, school or organisation of choice.

Each image blends action photos of the sailors with quintessential Japanese illustration that takes inspiration from the famous illustration The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai.

“We wanted to create something iconic to celebrate the sailors who will fly the flag for Team GB at Tokyo 2020,” said Will Carson, communications manager for the British Sailing Team.

“Our designers have done a fantastic job to blend amazing photographs taken by Mark Lloyd during a British Sailing Team training camp with distinctly Japanese illustration based on the Great Wave off Kanagawa. Each poster is unique but unmistakably part of the same set.”

Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 sailors:

Giles Scott: Finn (Men’s One Person Dinghy Heavy)

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre: 470 Women (Women’s Two Person Dinghy)

Luke Patience and Chris Grube: 470 Men (Men’s Two Person Dinghy)

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey: 49erFX (Women’s Skiff)

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell: 49er (Men’s Skiff)

Alison Young: Laser Radial (Women’s One Person Dinghy)

Emma Wilson: RS:X Women (Women’s Windsurfer)

Tom Squires: RS:X Men (Men’s Windsurfer)

John Gimson and Anna Burnet: Nacra 17 (Mixed Multihull)

Elliot Hanson: Laser (Men’s One Person Dinghy)

The posters were produced by design studio KYAK using imagery shot by sailing photographer Mark Lloyd.

