Landsail Tyres J-Cup – Day 1 on an already agitated Solent

The RORC Race Team, led by PRO Stuart Childerley, completed one race for all classes before the tide changed, stirring up an already agitated Solent.

50 J Boats have entered the Landsail Tyres J-Cup and the sizeable fleet had a thrilling start to the three-day regatta with a fresh south-westerly breeze gusting over 25 knots.

Class winners on the opening day were:

Gavin Howe’s J/88 Tigris,

David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo,

Tony & Sally Mack’s J/111 McFly,

Simon Perry’s J/109 Jiraffe

Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat.

Racing continues Friday 4 September, with lighter winds forecast for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup.

IRC One

In IRC One, three former J-Cup winners filled the podium for the first race of the regatta.

Gavin Howe’s J/88 Tigris won by just 22 seconds on corrected time from David & Kirsty Apthorp’s J/88 J-Dream. Chaz Ivill’s J/112E Davanti Tyres was third.

IRC Two

In IRC Two, David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo revelled in the conditions to take line honours and the race win after time correction by nearly three minutes.

Nick Munday’s J/97 Induljence was second and Becky Walford’s J/92 Brenda’s J was third.

J/111 Class Nationals

In the J/111 Class, Tony & Sally Mack’s McFly opened their defence of the J/111 UK National Championship with a solid performance taking the race win.

Chris Jones’ Journeymaker II was second and Tim Tolcher’s Raging Bull 2 was third.

J/109 Class Nationals

In the J/109 Class, also their UK National Championship, Simon Perry’s Jiraffe was today’s race winner.

Mike & Susie Yates’ Jago was second and David Richards’ Jumping Jellyfish was third.

J/70 Class

Paul Ward’s Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat won a high-speed encounter in the J/70 Class.

Nick Phillips racing RTYC Charter boat Chaotic, only racing in a J/70 for the second time, was runner up. Tim Collins racing EV Experts was third.

For full results: www.j-cup.co.uk . . .