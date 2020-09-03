Set-back for Scott as Spain’s Alejandro Muscat takes lead

A set-back for defending champion, Giles Scott, as Spain’s Alejandro Muscat takes the lead after the second day of the Finn 2020 European Championship.
Alejandro Muscat scored steadily (3, 6) in the two medium-wind races to take a three point lead ahead of Scott, who now counts a 17th place finish from race 3, recovering to take third place in race 4.
Scott is now tied on 23 points with Zsombor Berecz of Hungary (7, 2) with Switzerland’s Nils Theuninck taking fouth place after winning race 4, and Joan Cardona of Spain now fifth after winning race 3.
Henry Wetherell (4, 15) drops to sixth overall.
Top U23 competitor is defending U23 champion Joan Cardona in fifth place overall.
Leading the Masters event is Milan Vujasinovic (16, 9) of Croatia in 15th place in the overall fleet. Second is Grand Master Felix Denikaev of Russia.
The day was sailed in 10-13 knots, with low cloud, the occasional glimpse of blue sky and ended with a rain shower that affected the end of Race 4.
Racing continues Friday with a 10 race series scheduled. The championship concludes on Sunday 6 September.
Finn 2020 European Championship – Day 2 after 4 races (70 entries)
1st ESP Alejandro Muscat – – 6 5 3 6 – – 20 pts
2nd GBR Giles Scott – – 1 2 17 3 – – 23 pts
3rd HUN Zsombor Berecz – – 4 10 7 2 – – 23 pts
4th SUI Nils Theuninck – – 12 6 6 1 – – 25 pts
5th ESP Joan Cardona Méndez – – 18 4 1 4 – – 27 pts
6th GBR Henry Wetherell – – 2 8 4 15 – – 29 pts
7th CRO Nenad Bugarin – – 5 11 8 7 – – 31 pts
8th ARG Facundo Olezza Bazan – – 22 1 2 8 – – 33 pts
9th TUR Alican Kaynar – – 21 19 5 5 – – 50 pts
10th NED Nicholas Heiner – – 13 14 14 10 – – 51 pts
11th GER Max Kohlhoff – – 16 17 9 11 – – 53 pts
12th CAN Tom Ramshaw – – 3 26 12 14 – – 55 pts
13th CRO Josip Olujic – – 10 22 11 12 – – 55 pts
14th CZE Ondřej Teplý – – 17 15 10 17 – – 59 pts
15th CRO Milan Vujasinovic – – 7 29 16 9 – – 61 pts
16th EST Deniss Karpak – – 14 3 13 32 – – 62 pts
17th SWE Max Salminen – – 11 24 15 13 – – 63 pts
18th RUS Arkadiy Kistanov – – 9 13 31 20 – – 73 pts
19th ESP Pablo Guitián Sarria – – 19 9 22 23 – – 73 pts
20th FIN Oskari Muhonen – – 15 12 18 34 – – 79 pts