Set-back for Scott as Spain’s Alejandro Muscat takes lead

A set-back for defending champion, Giles Scott, as Spain’s Alejandro Muscat takes the lead after the second day of the Finn 2020 European Championship.

Alejandro Muscat scored steadily (3, 6) in the two medium-wind races to take a three point lead ahead of Scott, who now counts a 17th place finish from race 3, recovering to take third place in race 4.

Scott is now tied on 23 points with Zsombor Berecz of Hungary (7, 2) with Switzerland’s Nils Theuninck taking fouth place after winning race 4, and Joan Cardona of Spain now fifth after winning race 3.

Henry Wetherell (4, 15) drops to sixth overall.



Top U23 competitor is defending U23 champion Joan Cardona in fifth place overall.

Leading the Masters event is Milan Vujasinovic (16, 9) of Croatia in 15th place in the overall fleet. Second is Grand Master Felix Denikaev of Russia.

The day was sailed in 10-13 knots, with low cloud, the occasional glimpse of blue sky and ended with a rain shower that affected the end of Race 4.

Racing continues Friday with a 10 race series scheduled. The championship concludes on Sunday 6 September.

Finn 2020 European Championship – Day 2 after 4 races (70 entries)

1st ESP Alejandro Muscat – – 6 5 3 6 – – 20 pts

2nd GBR Giles Scott – – 1 2 17 3 – – 23 pts

3rd HUN Zsombor Berecz – – 4 10 7 2 – – 23 pts

4th SUI Nils Theuninck – – 12 6 6 1 – – 25 pts

5th ESP Joan Cardona Méndez – – 18 4 1 4 – – 27 pts

6th GBR Henry Wetherell – – 2 8 4 15 – – 29 pts

7th CRO Nenad Bugarin – – 5 11 8 7 – – 31 pts

8th ARG Facundo Olezza Bazan – – 22 1 2 8 – – 33 pts

9th TUR Alican Kaynar – – 21 19 5 5 – – 50 pts

10th NED Nicholas Heiner – – 13 14 14 10 – – 51 pts

11th GER Max Kohlhoff – – 16 17 9 11 – – 53 pts

12th CAN Tom Ramshaw – – 3 26 12 14 – – 55 pts

13th CRO Josip Olujic – – 10 22 11 12 – – 55 pts

14th CZE Ondřej Teplý – – 17 15 10 17 – – 59 pts

15th CRO Milan Vujasinovic – – 7 29 16 9 – – 61 pts

16th EST Deniss Karpak – – 14 3 13 32 – – 62 pts

17th SWE Max Salminen – – 11 24 15 13 – – 63 pts

18th RUS Arkadiy Kistanov – – 9 13 31 20 – – 73 pts

19th ESP Pablo Guitián Sarria – – 19 9 22 23 – – 73 pts

20th FIN Oskari Muhonen – – 15 12 18 34 – – 79 pts

Full results available here . . .