RORC Summer Series – Last yacht standing

The RORC Summer Series continued on Saturday 15 August with the second race of the four-race mini-series.

Light airs resulted in an extra-ordinary match race between two unlikely opponents.

Final victory went to Ross Hobson’s Sea Cart 30 Buzz.

Andrew McIrvine’s Ker 39 La Réponse failed to finish the race, literally a boat length short at the time limit.

La Réponse would have won the race overall under IRC, as no other team completed the course.

The RORC Summer Series continues with Race 3, scheduled to start from the RYS Line on Saturday 22 August.

For online entry and more information: www.rorc.org

