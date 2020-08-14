Island SC to run NAB Tower and Christchurch Bay Races

The Island Sailing Club are to run their NAB Tower Race on Saturday 5 September and Christchurch Bay Race on Saturday 26 September 2020.

The NAB Tower race sees competitors race from Cowes, eastwards down the Solent to the Nab Tower, off the eastern tip of the Isle of Wight. Upon rounding the tower, the course then heads westwards, with a Cowes finish.

The Christchurch Bay race is run to the west through the Needles Channel into Christchurch Bay where the boats round a mark before returning to the Island SC line in Cowes.

ISC Sailing Secretary, Ben Ferris said: “I can’t wait to get the fleets going. We are desperate to run these popular races after all the disappointment this year, so please enter now!”

Open to all boats with an IRC rating or ISCRS (the Island SC Rating System).

It’s a simple process to get boats rated under ISCRS, just complete the form on the club’s website or pick up a form from the ISC lobby.

There is no charge for an ISCRS rating plus a reduced fee if you enter both races.

Please Note: Competitors are reminded of the requirement to comply with the government guidance on social distancing and other Covid19 measures.

Permitted crew can be up to a maximum of six people from any household or two-thirds of a boat’s IRC crew number, whichever is the least.

Notice of Race and other information available here or contact Ben Ferris [email protected]