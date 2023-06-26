Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes! is Overall IRC Champion

The 2023 Overall IRC National Champion decided by 0.004 of a point.

Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes! scored second place in Race 8 by four seconds after IRC time correction. This gave Yes! the overall IRC National Championships by 0.004 of a point.

Giovanni Belgrano’s 39ft classic sloop Whooper was the overall runner-up, winning the Jackdaw Trophy as well as IRC Four.

Tony Langley’s TP52 Gladiator made a welcome return to Solent racing winning IRC One.

James Howell’s Cape 31 Gelert was the winner of IRC Two and the Roger Grainger Trophy for the best performing RORC boat.

Spectacular conditions prevailed for the final day of the IRC National Championship.

The RORC Race Team delayed the start of racing to allow a solid south-westerly to establish and it was well worth the wait, as 16-18 knots arrived in the combat zone.

Congratulations to all the race winners on the final day: TP52 Gladiator, MAT 12 Sailplane 3, Cape 31 Gelert, JPK 1010 Elaine Again and the classic sloops Cetaweyo and Whooper.

IRC One

Tony Langley’s TP52 Gladiator won both races on the final day, making it six guns for the regatta. Ian Atkins’ GP42 Dark ‘N’ Stormy was second in both races to finish a strong runner-up.

The young Dutch team on Ker 46 ROST-Van Uden, skippered by Gerd-jan Poortman pinched out to make the class podium by three points from RORC Commodore James Neville’s Carkeek 45 Ino Noir.

IRC Two

James Howells’ Cape 31 Gelert won IRC Two by the narrowest of margins and with a touch of drama in the very last race.

Rob Bottomley’s MAT 12 Sailplane 3 won Race 7 to lead the class and was the provisional winner of Race 8. However, Sailplane was disqualified from the last race, dropping the team to third for the series.

This resulted in a tie on points between Gelert and Sandra Askew’s Cape 31 Flying Jenny. Gelert won IRC Two on countback by virtue of more race wins in the series.

IRC Three

Adam Gosling’s Yes! was the winner of IRC Three by two points from Howell & Newell’s A35 Arcus.

The two teams had swapped the lead throughout the regatta, but there was no mistaking the best scoring boat on the last day.

Ed Mockridge’s JPK 1010 Elaine Again won Race 7 and Race 8 to finish the series just a point behind Arcus, and three points from the Overall IRC National Champion Yes!

The intense competition was evident from the series results. Elaine Again made the race podium for seven out of eight races, but finished the Championships third in class.

IRC Four

Giovanni Belgrano’s 39ft classic sloop Whooper scored a 2-1 on the final day to win IRC Four.

However, two bullets would have secured Whooper the overall win for a third time. Simon Clifton’s A31 Aztec and John Allen’s X-302 Antix tied on points, and for number of race wins.

The class runner-up was decided by the number of second places in the series, which went to Antix, with Aztec third.

Next year, the RORC IRC National Championships will be going on tour! Held at the International Paint Poole Regatta over the Spring Bank Holiday, 25 – 27 May 2024.