OK Dinghy World Championship practice race sets the scene

Spectacular practice race as OK Dinghy World Championship opens in sunny Lyme Regis.

The Ovington Boats and Pro-Set Resins 2023 OK Dinghy World Championship opened Sunday in Lyme Regis, UK, with 143 boats from 13 countries ready to start racing on Monday.

The practice race was held in spectacular conditions on Lyme Bay with 15-18 knots and wall to wall sunshine.



Around 130 boats took part. The early leaders in the two groups were Paul Childs and Andrew Mills, but as normal many dropped out through the race.

At the finish former world champions, Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand, took the first gun while Jim Hunt, from Britain, eventually won the second group. Only around 30 boats completed the course.

In the evening the opening ceremony was held at the club.

The 2023 OK Dinghy World Championship is being held at in Lyme Regis, Britain, hosted by Lyme Regis sailing Club.

Ten races are scheduled from 26-30 June. The fleet consists of 148 sailors from 13 nations.

2023 OK Dinghy World Championship – Practice race finishers:

1st NZL 15 Greg Wilcox BERND.eV

1st GBR 2264 Jim Hunt South Staffs SC

3rd NZL 11 Steve McDowell Worser Bay BC

3rd GBR 2261 Nick Craig Burghfield SC

5th NOR 28 Lars Johan Brodtkorb Horten

6th GER 19 Ulli Kurfeld YC Wismar 61 e.V.

7th SWE 24 Daniel Björndahl Tjuvkils KK

8th GBR 2217 Will Croxford South Staffs SC

9th GBR 69 Terry Curtis Weymouth SC

10th GER 32 Fabian Rossbacher SCV

11th SWE 20 Stefan Pavia Marstrands ss

12th DEN 61 Henrik Kofoed Hellerup

13th NZL 55 Simon Probert Wakatere BC

14th ESP 77 Mark Branagh Royal Club Nautico Palma

15th GBR 92 Sam Thompson RNSA

16th NOR 6 Halvor Schøyen Tønsberg Seilforening

17th DEN 1598 Lars Espersen Hellerup Sejlklub

18th GER 7 Andreas Pich SSC

19th DEN 65 Anders Gerhardt-Hansen SV Sunds Sejlklub

20th GBR 99 Ben Pickering Gurnard SC

21st GBR 13 Alex Scoles Overy Staithe

22nd ESP 103 Russell Brown RCNP

23rd GER 75 Dirk Dame SV Mannheim

24th GER 715 Sven Beye Segeberger Segel Club

25th AUS 694 Gary McLennan Black Rock YC

26th GBR 95 Duncan Ellis Overy Staithe SC

27th GER 22 Dirk Gericke SG Einheit Brandenburg e.V.

28th GBR 25 Anthony Rich Bowmoor SC

29th GBR 2188 Rob Bellfield Waldringfield SC

30th BEL 235 Steven Jamar Sirocco Paal

31st GBR 23 Tim Denby Broadstairs SC

32nd AUS 773 David Ketteridge Adelaide SC

33rd AUS 740 Richard Furneaux Indented Head YC

34th GBR 61 John Heyes Warsash SC

35th AUS 6 Bob Buchanan Bernd.ev

36th GBR 1983 Kieran Bowsher West Oxfordshire

37th GBR 2128 Oliver Goodhead South Staffordshire SC

38th GBR 2267 Stephen Cooke Minnis Bay SC

39th GBR 2147 Ben Harden Burnham SC

40th GER 11 Rainer Pospiech VSW

41st AUS 818 Jim Dwyer Drummoyne SC

42nd GBR 68 Rodney Tidd Overy Staithe SC

43rd NED 690 Sybren Hornstra Kws