RS Summer Regatta on Costa del Hayling

The 2023 RS Summer Regatta at Hayling Island SC enjoyed three days of great conditions in Hayling Bay.

The 145 competitiors raced in six RS classes covering seven events, including the RS500 National Championships, the RS200 Masters Championship and the RS400 Southern Championships.

After three days of great sailing the final class winners of the seven events at HISC were . . .

RS100 Summer Regatta – 1st Nils Jolliffe, Netley SC

RS200 Masters Championship – 1st Andrew and Jill Peters, Castle Cove SC

RS200 Summer Regatta – 1st Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark, East Lothain YC

RS400 Southern Champship – 1st Sam Knight and Chris Bownes, Bartley SC

RS500 National Championship 2023 – 1st Edd Whitehead and Ian Mairs, Parkstone YC

RS700 Summer Regatta – 1st Rob Higgins, Chew Valley Lake SC

RS800 Summer Regatta – 1st Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore, HISC

See full RS Regatta results here . . .