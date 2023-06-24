Rose climbs the heights to win Superyacht Cup Palma

Three days of inspiring racing at Superyacht Cup Palma 2023 concluded Saturday with the 24m Farr-designed Rose becoming the first Wally Yacht to win Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta.

With two wins in Class B already on account, Rose began the final day in pole position and was able to claim a third race victory — but only by five seconds on corrected time in front of the well sailed Swan 100 Onyx, who finished second in class.



Meanwhile in a similarly closely contested Class A the venerable and elegant J Class classic Velsheda claimed victory with two race wins, finishing a point ahead of her J Class rival Svea, who posted a 2-2-2 scoreline.

Both were clear of the modern 33m Ribelle — who won day 2 — and her Malcolm McKeon-designed Vitters Yard stablemate Pattoo.