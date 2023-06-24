Sargent claims first SB20 World Championship win for Australia

A fifth place in the final race was enough for Will Sargent of Australia to claim the 2023 SB20 World Championship.

Sargent sailing with Eddie Read, Paige Caldicoat and Marios Eirini clinched the title with 52 pts, after just one final race was possible on Friday in Scheveningen, Holland.

Tiago Morais of Portugal, sailing with Miguel Oliveira and Francisco Oliveira was second tied on 60 pts with third placed John Pollard of Britain, sailing with Henry Wetherell and James Grummett.

Final race winner was Paul McCartney of Australia who finished 8th overall.

Portugal were winners of the Nations Cup.

All four Portuguese teams finish the regatta in top 10 with Freedom of Martin Estlander in 4th, AP Hotels of Jose Paulo Ramada in 6th and Solyd Sailing team of Vasco Serpa in 9th overall.

SB20 Worlds 2023 – Final leaders after 12 races (49 entries)

1st AUS 3828 Will SARGENT – – 52 pts

2nd POR 3723 Tiago MORAIS – – 60 pts

3rd GBR 3814 John POLLARD – – 60 pts

4th POR 3803 Martin ESTLANDER – – 64 pts

5th FRA 3580 Ange DELERCE – – 84 pts

6th POR 3738 José Paulo RAMADA – – 86 pts

7th FRA 3653 Ian GARRETA – – 91 pts

8th AUS 3827 Paul McCARTNEY – – 91.9 pts

9th POR 3801 Vasco SERPA – – 116 pts

10th IRL 3809 Michael O’CONNOR – – 122 pts

11th GBR 3820 Mark GILLETT – – 144 pts

12th UAE 3363 Michal PAJAK – – 153 pts

13th NED 3714 Marco van DRIEL – – 156 pts

14th GBR 3758 Charles WHELAN – – 158 pts

15th NED 3575 Auke HOLTROP – – 161 pts

16th SGP 3750 Nils RAZMILOVIC – – 182 pts

Full results available here . . .