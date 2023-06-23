RS Summer Regatta opens with RS500 Nats and RS200 Masters

This weekend – Fri 23 to Sun 25 June – 120+ competitors are at Hayling Island SC for the Salcombe Gin RS Summer Regatta & Ball.

First out on the fabled champagne waters of Hayling Bay were the RS500 for Day 1 of their Noble Marine RS500 National Championships and the RS200 for their Master Championships.

With top International PRO Tim Hancock directing matters the RS500 completed four races and the RS200 enjoyed 3 races.

Leading the RS500 are Edd Whitehead and Ian Mairs (1, 1, 2, 4) with 4 pts, second Paul Cullen and Fresh Abendstern (2, 2, 1, 2) and third Hylke Kooistra and Thomas Holewijn (6, 3, 8, 1).

In the RS200 Masters, Andrew and Jill Peters (2, 1, 1) lead with 4 pts, second are Lee and Anne Sydenham (1, 4, 2) with 7 pts and in third place are Ollie and Sarah Holden (5, 3, 3) on 11 pts.

Racing for both these fleets continues Saturday and Sunday, when they are joined by competitors in the RS100, RS200 Mian fleet, RS400 Southern Championship, and RS700 and RS800 class events.

RS200 Masters Championship after 3 races:

1st 1708 Andrew Peters and Jill Peters – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 1540 Lee Sydenham and Anne Sydenham – – 1 4 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 1670 Ollie Holden and Sarah Holden – – 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

4th 1301 Ian Pickard and Laurie Callaghan – – 3 2 9 – – 14 pts

5th 1635 Andrew Barnett and Lynne Radcliffe – – 7 5 4 – – 16 pts

6th 1721 Mike Warwicker and Joe Warwicker – – 9 7 7 – – 23 pts

7th 1562 Andy Le Grice and William Le Grice – – 4 10 11 – – 25 pts

8th 997 Nev Watson and Claude Young – – 11 8 6 – – 25 pts

9th 888 Nick Sandison and Vicky Taylor – – 6 6 UFD – – 26 pts

10th 1152 Emily Davis and Jo Tribe – – 10 9 8 – – 27 pts

11th 88 Ian Jubb and Katherine Palmer Ward – – 12 12 5 – – 29 pts

12th 1356 Andrew Chapman and Melissa Chapman – – 8 11 10 – – 29 pts

13th 1047 James Nicholls and Antigone Bracken – – 13 RET DNC – – 41 pts

RS500 National Championship after 4 races:

1st 1040 Edd Whitehead and Ian Mairs 10 1 1 2 -4 – – 4 pts

2nd 529 Paul Cullen and Fresh Abendstern 2 -2 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 971 Hylke Kooistra and Thomas Holewijn 9 6 3 -8 1 – – 10 pts

4th 710 Simon Horsfield and Katie Horsfield 4 7 -8 3 3 – – 13 pts

5th 1756 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 14 4 4 -6 6 – – 14 pts

6th 1746 Hugh Watson and Helen Watson 12 5 -11 4 5 – – 14 pts

7th 1681 Peter Curtis and James Curtis 11 3 6 -7 7 – – 16 pts

8th 518 Fleur Leijs and Viktor Haaksman 1 8 7 5 -10 – – 20 pts

9th 922 Thomas Leather and Maeve Hall 7 -10 5 9 8 – – 22 pts

10th 857 Bob Preston and Isla Preston 6 9 9 10 -11 – – 28 pts

11th 652 Robin Leather and Illy Taylor Burns 3 -11 10 11 9 – – 30 pts

12th 1750 Nigel Davis and Aaron Davis 13 -12 12 12 12 – – 36 pts

13th 968 Fiona Rudolph and Simon Rudolph 8 -14 14 14 14 – – 42 pts