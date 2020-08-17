2000 Class National Championships – Day 1 at Brixham

A three-way tie after the first day of the 2000 Class National Championship at Brixham YC on Sunday.

Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge won the opening race ahead of Tim Hulley and Linda Hulley, but it was Rob and Sarah Burridge who won the second to top the leaderboard.

Rob and Sarah Burridge (6, 1) are tied on seven points with Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendster (4,3) and Johnny and Matt Sargent (3, 4).

While opening race winners, Horsfield and Burridge (1,10) lead a tight chasing pack with 11 points in fourth place.

Thirty boats is a decent turn out in the present Covid-19 circumstances.

Some regulars were put off by C-19; others leapt at the opportunities afforded by not being able to go abroad and ‘working from home’ to make their first Nationals appearance.

The breeze was light throughout, not enough for both to be on the gunwale much of the time.

Racing continues through Friday.

2000 Class National Championship after 2 races (30 entries)

1st 2458 Rob Burridge and Sarah Burridge – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 2607 Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd 22642 Johnny Sargent and Matt Sargent – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th 22658 Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge – – 1 10 – – 11 pts

5th 2204 Iain Yardley and Sarah Yardley – – 10 2 – – 12 pts

6th 22612 Jonathan Ching and Amy Ching – – 7 5 – – 12 pts

7th 22607 Paul Cullen and Georgia Booth – – 5 8 – – 13 pts

8th 2355 Gwen Sargent and Clare Sargent – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

9th 2411 Tim Hulley and Linda Hulley – – 2 15 – – 17 pts

10th 22632 Edward Dodwell and Ruben Dodwell – – 11 9 – – 20 pts

11th 22674 Kev O’Brien and Gemma Burridge – – 9 11 – – 20 pts

12th 2411X Amy Hulley and John Dasey – – 16 6 – – 22 pts

13th 22547 Mark Foley and Laura Holmes-Short – – 13 12 – – 25 pts

14th 21933 Richard Thomas and Deborah Thomas – – 12 13 – – 25 pts

15th 2261 Chris Thomas and Verity Hopkins – – 14 14 – – 28 pts

Full results available here . . .