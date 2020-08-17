Flying Dutchman Austrian Nationals – Final Day

After three final races Felix Albert and Lukas Merz of Germany take the Flying Dutchman Austrian National Championship.
Albert and Merz finished with a 1, 2, 1 scoreline to overtake leaders Hans-Peter Schwarz and Roland Kirst (2,2,4) and complete a two point overall victory.
Completeing the podium places were Switzerland’s Stephan Fels and Ulf Huegel (4,1,6).
Britain’s Ian Kelly and Andrea Battistin finished 15th.
FD Austrian National Championship – Final after 7 races (23 entries)
1st GER222 Felix Albert and LukasMerz – 10 pts
2nd GER87 Hans-PeterSchwarz and RolandKirst – 12 pts
3rd SUI1 Stephan Fels and Ulf Hügel – 23 pts
4th CZE11 Petr Storch and Tomas Palkovsky- 29 pts
5th AUT15 Gerhard Ulrich and RainerUlrich – 30 pts
6th AUT20 Jacob Holzinger and Paul Srienz- 30 pts
7th GER174 Felix Dudek and LeoLieret – 42 pts
8th AUT39 Martin Pfund and Christoph Zingerle – 46 pts
9th GER235 Alexander Krohmer and Samuel Leitl – 53 pts
10th 1AUT8 Marc Strittmatter and Manfred Panuschka – 54 pts
Full results available here . . .
